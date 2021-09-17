Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brandon Valley 13, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 10

Canton 42, Vermillion 7

Harrisburg 29, Sioux Falls Washington 23, OT

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Kadoka Area 6

Lower Brule 65, Takini 8

Oelrichs 46, Marty Indian 30

Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Rapid City Stevens 14

Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, forfeit

Tiospa Zina Tribal 38, McLaughlin 28

Winnebago, Neb. 48, Todd County 12

Winner 61, Jim River 12

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Britton-Hecla 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

