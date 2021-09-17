Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 35, Fairmont Senior 28

Cabell Midland 44, Hurricane 25

Clay-Battelle 50, Beallsville, Ohio 18

East Hardy 30, Tygarts Valley 14

Gilmer County 40, Wahama 20

Greenbrier East 56, Buckhannon-Upshur 14

Greenbrier West 58, Webster County 6

Herbert Hoover 70, Wyoming East 6

Huntington 30, George Washington 14

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Independence 50, Shady Spring 17

Independence, Va. 35, Washington 14

James Monroe 50, Meadow Bridge 12

Jefferson 34, Spring Mills 7

Liberty Harrison 34, Philip Barbour 26

Lincoln 21, Nicholas County 13

Madonna 14, Vienna Mathews, Ohio 6

Man 7, Mingo Central 6

Marietta, Ohio 34, Ripley 14

Martins Ferry, Ohio 38, Weir 7

Mount View 28, Summers County 14

Pocahontas County 21, Petersburg 12

Point Pleasant 42, Oak Glen 7

Ritchie County 36, St. Marys 7

Shadyside, Ohio 33, Wheeling Central 21

Sherando, Va. 49, Musselman 43

Spring Valley 54, St. Albans 0

St. Clairsville, Ohio 35, Linsly 14

Williamstown 49, Buffalo 6

Winfield 35, Wayne 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 7:09 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 7:09 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 7:07 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service