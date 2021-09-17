Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Armwood 46, Strawberry Crest 0
Baker County 42, Paxon 7
Baldwin 21, West Nassau County 13
Bartow 41, Victory Christian 7
Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8
Berkeley Prep 56, Brandon 0
Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0
Boca Raton Community 63, West Boca Raton Community 0
Bolles School 49, Fernandina Beach 14
Bradenton Christian 49, Indian Rocks 7
Branford 32, Zarephath 24
Cardinal Gibbons 16, Buchholz 7
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 7, Buford, Ga. 0
Chiefland 14, Dixie County 7
Chiles 20, Madison County 14
Clay 34, Ridgeview 0
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 0
Countryside 36, River Ridge 28
Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16
Cypress Bay 10, West Broward 7
Dillard 50, Cooper City 0
Duval Charter 38, Old Plank Christian 0
Ed White 40, Suwannee 24
Eustis 41, Horizon 8
Forest Hill 46, John I. Leonard 0
Fort Lauderdale 40, Olympic Heights 0
George Steinbrenner 35, Sickles 14
Gibbs 20, Dunedin 6
Glades Central 45, Santaluces 6
Goleman 60, American 6
Gulliver Prep 49, Benjamin 14
Haines City 46, Mulberry 6
Hardee 49, Avon Park 14
Hawthorne 48, Newberry 7
Hialeah Gardens 49, Mourning 0
Hudson 38, Weeki Wachee 6
IMG Academy-Blue 62, Jones 3
Jefferson 49, King 19
Jesuit 28, Hillsborough 7
Jupiter 34, Palm Beach Lakes 28
Keystone Heights 68, Umatilla 13
King's Academy 30, Glades Day 27
Lakeland Christian 24, Foundation Academy 21
Lakewood 34, Atlantic Community 28
Land O'Lakes 58, Brooksville Central 0
Leesburg 60, Lake Weir 0
Liberty County 48, Franklin County 7
Mainland 35, Lake Minneola 6
Menendez 41, Eastside 7
Miami Killian 40, Miami Jackson 0
Mitchell 60, Leto 0
Naples 57, Golden Gate 0
Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14
New Smyrna Beach 21, South Lake 7
Newsome 17, Durant 7
Ocala Forest 15, West Port 12
Ocala Trinity Catholic 14, Carrollwood Day 0
Oviedo Master's Academy 39, Windermere Prep 7
Palmetto 27, Manatee 9
Pembroke Pines 34, Immokalee 27, OT
Pompano Beach 21, Spanish River 13
Ponte Vedra 27, First Coast 7
Raines 31, Andrew Jackson 14
Ribault 27, Westside 0
Ridge Community 36, Winter Haven 26
Riverside 41, Orange Park 9
Satellite 44, Titusville 6
South Fort Myers 21, Barron Collier 10
Southwest Florida Christian 21, Keswick Christian 6
St. Augustine 54, Middleburg 37
St. Edward's 13, Eagle's View 12
St. Petersburg Canterbury 26, Academy at the Lakes 0
St. Petersburg Northeast 50, St. Petersburg 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Monsignor Pace 6
Sunlake 35, Fivay 0
Sweet Water, Ala. 39, Jay 7
Union County 28, P.K. Yonge 13
Venice 49, Sarasota 13
Vero Beach 40, North Marion 15
Wakulla 10, Godby 9
West Florida 51, Arnold 0
West Oaks 40, Young Kids In Motion 0
West Orange 49, Windermere 0
Westland Hialeah 12, Miami Sunset 11
Winter Park 42, Orlando University 8
Wolfson 14, Christ's Church 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Lee County vs. Lely, ppd. to Sep 18th.
Faith Christian vs. Oak Hall, ccd.
Fort Myers vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Oct 8th.
Jensen Beach vs. Boynton Beach, ppd.
Karr, La. vs. Plantation American Heritage, ccd.
Lafayette vs. Hilliard, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Mariner vs. Estero, ppd. to Sep 20th.
North Fort Myers vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Northview vs. Escambia Academy, Ala., ccd.
Out-of-Door Academy vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, ppd.
