Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Armwood 46, Strawberry Crest 0

Baker County 42, Paxon 7

Baldwin 21, West Nassau County 13

Bartow 41, Victory Christian 7

Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8

Berkeley Prep 56, Brandon 0

Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0

Boca Raton Community 63, West Boca Raton Community 0

Bolles School 49, Fernandina Beach 14

Bradenton Christian 49, Indian Rocks 7

Branford 32, Zarephath 24

Cardinal Gibbons 16, Buchholz 7

Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 7, Buford, Ga. 0

Chiefland 14, Dixie County 7

Chiles 20, Madison County 14

Clay 34, Ridgeview 0

Clearwater Central Catholic 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 0

Countryside 36, River Ridge 28

Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16

Cypress Bay 10, West Broward 7

Dillard 50, Cooper City 0

Duval Charter 38, Old Plank Christian 0

Ed White 40, Suwannee 24

Eustis 41, Horizon 8

Forest Hill 46, John I. Leonard 0

Fort Lauderdale 40, Olympic Heights 0

George Steinbrenner 35, Sickles 14

Gibbs 20, Dunedin 6

Glades Central 45, Santaluces 6

Goleman 60, American 6

Gulliver Prep 49, Benjamin 14

Haines City 46, Mulberry 6

Hardee 49, Avon Park 14

Hawthorne 48, Newberry 7

Hialeah Gardens 49, Mourning 0

Hudson 38, Weeki Wachee 6

IMG Academy-Blue 62, Jones 3

Jefferson 49, King 19

Jesuit 28, Hillsborough 7

Jupiter 34, Palm Beach Lakes 28

Keystone Heights 68, Umatilla 13

King's Academy 30, Glades Day 27

Lakeland Christian 24, Foundation Academy 21

Lakewood 34, Atlantic Community 28

Land O'Lakes 58, Brooksville Central 0

Leesburg 60, Lake Weir 0

Liberty County 48, Franklin County 7

Mainland 35, Lake Minneola 6

Menendez 41, Eastside 7

Miami Killian 40, Miami Jackson 0

Mitchell 60, Leto 0

Naples 57, Golden Gate 0

Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14

New Smyrna Beach 21, South Lake 7

Newsome 17, Durant 7

Ocala Forest 15, West Port 12

Ocala Trinity Catholic 14, Carrollwood Day 0

Oviedo Master's Academy 39, Windermere Prep 7

Palmetto 27, Manatee 9

Pembroke Pines 34, Immokalee 27, OT

Pompano Beach 21, Spanish River 13

Ponte Vedra 27, First Coast 7

Raines 31, Andrew Jackson 14

Ribault 27, Westside 0

Ridge Community 36, Winter Haven 26

Riverside 41, Orange Park 9

Satellite 44, Titusville 6

South Fort Myers 21, Barron Collier 10

Southwest Florida Christian 21, Keswick Christian 6

St. Augustine 54, Middleburg 37

St. Edward's 13, Eagle's View 12

St. Petersburg Canterbury 26, Academy at the Lakes 0

St. Petersburg Northeast 50, St. Petersburg 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Monsignor Pace 6

Sunlake 35, Fivay 0

Sweet Water, Ala. 39, Jay 7

Union County 28, P.K. Yonge 13

Venice 49, Sarasota 13

Vero Beach 40, North Marion 15

Wakulla 10, Godby 9

West Florida 51, Arnold 0

West Oaks 40, Young Kids In Motion 0

West Orange 49, Windermere 0

Westland Hialeah 12, Miami Sunset 11

Winter Park 42, Orlando University 8

Wolfson 14, Christ's Church 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Lee County vs. Lely, ppd. to Sep 18th.

Faith Christian vs. Oak Hall, ccd.

Fort Myers vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Oct 8th.

Jensen Beach vs. Boynton Beach, ppd.

Karr, La. vs. Plantation American Heritage, ccd.

Lafayette vs. Hilliard, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Mariner vs. Estero, ppd. to Sep 20th.

North Fort Myers vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Northview vs. Escambia Academy, Ala., ccd.

Out-of-Door Academy vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

