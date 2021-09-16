Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Allen 49, Tyler Legacy 28
¶ Dallas White 64, Carrollton Turner 0
¶ Edinburg Vela 69, La Joya 7
¶ Fort Bend Clements 19, Fort Bend Dulles 13
¶ Garland Naaman Forest 40, North Garland 14
¶ Garland Rowlett 50, South Garland 0
¶ Katy Seven Lakes 28, Houston Heights 6
¶ Keller Timber Creek 40, West Mesquite 35
¶ Laredo Alexander 57, Rio Grande City 0
¶ McAllen Rowe 49, Brownsville Pace 21
¶ McKinney Boyd 28, Byron Nelson 26
¶ New Braunfels 24, Converse Judson 21
¶ SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Northside Clark 35
¶ SA Northside Taft 41, SA Northside Marshall 21
CLASS 5A=
¶ Austin LBJ 41, Liberty Hill 34
¶ CC Miller 62, Brownsville Hanna 28
¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 63, Victoria East 22
¶ Denton Ryan 55, Denton 28
¶ Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Heritage 25
¶ La Joya Palmview 22, Donna 20
¶ Lubbock Coronado 42, Midland 17
¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 41, Katy Morton Ranch 40
¶ SA Houston 22, SA Kennedy 20
¶ Tomball 38, Conroe Oak Ridge 13
CLASS 4A=
¶ Dallas Carter 48, Carrollton Ranchview 25
¶ WF Hirschi 62, Vernon 14
CLASS 3A=
¶ CC London 43, Austin Achieve 0
¶ Dallas Madison 44, Dallas Pinkston 16
¶ Waskom 56, Arp 6
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 50, Bellville Faith 0
¶ Follett 52, Wildorado 6
¶ Gordon 78, Sidney 12
¶ Groom 80, Claude 34
¶ Silverton 57, Lazbuddie 34
¶ Strawn 60, Gorman 15
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ SA Town East Christian 44, Prairie Lea 7
OTHER=
¶ Lubbock All Saints 46, Darrouzett 0
¶ Weatherford Christian 27, Howe 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
