Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8

Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-11, 25-5, 25-15

Madison def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18

Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-8, 25-5

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11

Boyd County Triangular=

Boyd County, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Gayville-Volin Triangular=

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Gayville-Volin def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-6, 25-11

Newell Triangular=

Newell def. Lemmon, 25-15, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Baseball

Phillies’ Didi Gregorius blames COVID-19 vaccine for elbow issues; experts say he’s wrong

Updated September 16, 2021 6:46 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 16, 2021 6:35 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 16, 2021 6:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service