Thursday’s Scores

Cross County def. Heartland
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Burke, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Franklin def. Deshler, 25-20, 25-15
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8, 25-14
Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-17
Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11
Sandhills/Thedford def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21
Arapahoe Triangular=
Bertrand def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-11
Arthur County Triangular=
Garden County def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-19
Garden County def. Mullen, 25-18, 25-16
Boyd County Triangular=
Boyd County def. Gregory, S.D., 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Gordon-Rushville Triangular=
Ainsworth def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-16, 25-12
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-15, 25-20
Loomis Triangular=
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 25-18
Loomis def. Hi-Line, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Fifth Place=
Palmyra def. Johnson-Brock, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15
B Division=
Third Place=
Johnson County Central def. Southern, 25-20, 19-25, 25-16
Nebraska City Triangular=
Falls City def. Auburn, 25-16, 22-25, 25-9
Falls City def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 27-25
Shelby/Rising City Triangular=
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-20, 25-17
Sutton def. Centennial, 25-15, 25-8
Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-6, 25-16
South Platte Triangular=
South Platte def. Paxton, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
