Source: Seahawks expected to sign West Point grad Jon Rhattigan for rest of this season

Jon Rhattigan has earned his way into a full-time Seahawks job, and full-time deferment from the Army.

A league source told The News Tribune Tuesday the Seahawks are expected to sign the undrafted rookie linebacker from the practice squad to the active roster on a contract for the rest of the 2021 season. The move could become official on Wednesday, the first full preparation day for Seattle’s home opener Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

This past Sunday Rhattigan became the first West Point graduate to play for the Seahawks. He was on special teams in Seattle’s 28-16 victory at the Indianapolis Colts to begin the season.

The former middle linebacker for Army played 3 1/2 hours drive time from where he grew up in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois. He was on the opening kickoff coverage team, on kickoff return and on the punt coverage team.

If not for a Department of the Army service deferment, Rhattigan would be a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army’s infantry with his Class of 2021 mates from the United States Military Academy right now. Sunday, he covered Jason Myers’ opening kickoff of the season. In the third quarter, Rhattigan sprinted down the field on Michael Dickson’s booming punt to the 5-yard line and put a vicious hit on Colts returner Nyheim Hines. It drew some “ooohs” in the press box.

That was the bid by the backup linebacker his first three seasons for Army to get on Seattle’s roster for good. Now, it appears he has.

Rhattigan emerging onto the roster as a backup to All-Pro Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker, without the incumbent in that role Ben Burr-Kirven from the University of Washington out for the season following knee surgery, means Pro Bowl special-teams ace Nick Bellore could return to offense as the fullback he’s been the previous few Seahawks seasons. Coaches move Bellore to linebacker, which he last played in the NFL in 2017, last month after Burr-Kirven’s injury.

Terms of his practice-squad call-up are Rhattigan returned to the practice squad Monday without having to clear NFL waivers. One player can do that twice in a season before his team must either offer him a full-time spot on the 53-man active roster or be given the option of becoming a free agent with regular-season game tape.

If Rhattigan hadn’t received an NFL contract for this season, from Seattle or any other team, the terms of his service deferment from the Department of the Army say he is poised to receive his delayed commission and begin serving as his West Point classmates already are: on active duty in the Army.

“Regardless of what happens, I’m going to represent myself, the Academy and the Army the best I can,” Rhattigan said last month.

He did that Sunday.

“It was good, his first ball game he was really excited he got a chance to play,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “And he helped out.”