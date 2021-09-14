Fedde expected to start as Washington hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (61-83, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (59-85, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-7, 6.72 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-9, 5.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -165, Marlins +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Miami will meet on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 33-40 on their home turf. Washington is hitting a collective batting average of .256 this season, led by Juan Soto with an average of .309.

The Marlins are 23-49 on the road. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .324.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-0. Sandy Alcantara earned his ninth victory and Alex Jackson went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Miami. Paolo Espino registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 26 home runs and is slugging .482.

Rojas leads the Marlins with 120 hits and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Edward Cabrera: (undisclosed), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).