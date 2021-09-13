Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-5, 25-23, 25-9

Blaine def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15

Braham def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-6, 25-16, 25-13

Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-9, 26-24, 25-21

DeLaSalle def. Brooklyn Center, 25-12, 25-11, 25-5

Heritage Christian Academy def. Trinity, 25-14, 25-4, 25-12

Holy Angels def. Columbia Heights, 25-7, 25-8, 25-6

Hopkins def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18

Hutchinson def. Providence Academy, 25-17, 25-11, 25-17

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Kasson-Mantorville def. Faribault, 26-24, 25-14, 25-17

Kittson County Central def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo

Lake City def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-17

Minneapolis Edison def. Hmong Academy, 25-17, 25-10, 25-12

Mounds View def. Tartan, 25-15, 27-25, 25-14

Nicollet def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 27-25, 14-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12

North Woods def. Deer River, 25-19, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16

Nova Classical Academy def. Maranatha Christian, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Park Center, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Randolph def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Red Lake County def. Blackduck, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21

Rogers def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

Rushford-Peterson def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10

Sibley East def. Jordan, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9

St. Anthony def. Fridley, 25-19, 12-25, 25-21, 25-21

Visitation def. Richfield, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Bagley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11

Watertown-Mayer def. Norwood-Young America, 25-14, 25-10, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service