Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Old Town 37, Oceanside (Coop) 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Old Town 37, Oceanside (Coop) 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
No more practice-squad promotions for the undrafted rookie from Army. He’s headed to the active roster full time.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments