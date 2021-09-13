Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Medicine Valley def. Wallace, 11-25, 25-19, 25-15, 10-25, 16-14
Boys Town Triangular=
College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-12
MUDECAS=
First Round=
A Division=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-16, 27-25
Exeter/Milligan def. Palmyra, 27-25, 26-24
B Division=
Freeman def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-17
Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-22
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
