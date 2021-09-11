No. 4 Oklahoma rolls past Western Carolina 76-0

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler gestures before the team's NCAA college football game against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) AP

Spencer Rattler threw five touchdown passes, and No. 4 Oklahoma rolled past Western Carolina 76-0 on Saturday night.

Oklahoma matched its fifth-highest point total in school history. The Sooners led 62-0 after three quarters, and the fourth quarter was shortened to 12 minutes.

Rattler completed 20 of 26 passes for 243 yards before resting in the second half of Oklahoma’s 10th straight victory. He joined Jason White as the only Sooners to pass for five touchdowns in a half. Jadon Haselwood caught two touchdown passes and Jaden Knowles had 102 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns for the Sooners (2-0).

Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic kicked a 56-yard field goal in the first half, his fourth of 50 or more yards in the first two games. The Sooners gained 624 yards and looked sharper after holding off Tulane 40-35 in its opener a week earlier.

“I say this week we emphasized a lot of energy and playing four quarters, and I feel like we did that tonight,” Haselwood said. “That was like the goal all week. In every speech we got, in every meeting, it was playing four quarters and I feel like we did that 100 percent tonight.”

Rogan Wells completed 16 of 29 passes for 86 yards for Western Carolina (0-2), a Championship Subdivision program that fell to 0-60 all time against Bowl Subdivision teams.

“Well, we wanted to have some success early," Western Carolina coach Kerwin Bell said. "When you go in a game like this, you got to have some success and then you can sort of stay in a little bit and not get the margin so wide. But ... Rogan missed two or three throws on crucial downs. We dropped four or five balls.”

Oklahoma held the Catamounts 178 yards, including 55 rushing. The Sooners earned their first shutout since last September’s victory over Missouri State.

Bell said the trip was worth it, and it was all about learning about his team.

“It don’t matter if we lost 76-nothing or 48 to 20," he said. "We would have been happier (if it was closer), but we wanted to go out and run our offense.”

NO QUITTING

Bell said he was asked at halftime if he wanted his team to play the second half because one of the banks of lights was not operational during the game.

“We don’t surrender in this game. We’re not going to surrender as a football team. We got some really great live reps which is going to help us win this (Southern) conference.”

ERIC GRAY

The transfer from Tennessee got loose after struggling to find his way against Tulane. He led the way with 74 yards on nine carries and scored his first touchdown as a Sooner on a 20-yard pass from Rattler.

FRESHMAN SHINES

Oklahoma freshman Danny Stutzman, a second-string linebacker, led the Sooners with eight tackles, including seven solo stops. He hurt his arm though, and said on Twitter that he's getting a CT scan in the morning.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Carolina: The Catamounts were overmatched and were never in the game. Oklahoma led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at halftime.

Oklahoma: The Sooners got more out of their running game this week, posting 277 yards on 38 attempts.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners could move up a spot because No. 3 Ohio State lost at home to No. 12 Oregon.

UP NEXT

Western Carolina hosts Samford on Saturday.

Oklahoma hosts former Big 8 and Big 12 rival Nebraska on Saturday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.