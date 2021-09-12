Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arickaree/Woodlin 38, Hanover 28

Branson/Kim 72, Deer Trail 14

Castle View 52, Rangeview 21

Dayspring Christian Academy 42, Byers 0

Eagle Valley 46, Niwot 12

Florence 46, Weld Central 0

Haxtun 46, Fleming 0

Highland, Utah 42, Platte Canyon 6

Justice 38, Gilpin County 20

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Liberty (Joes)/Stratton 57, Otis 18

Mancos 49, Merino 8

McClave 56, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 26

Rifle High School 48, Abraham Lincoln 0

The Academy 49, Pinnacle 0

Wiggins 53, Olathe 6

Woodland Park 28, Berthoud 6

Wray 55, Estes Park 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Baseball

With wild card up for grabs, Oakland A’s drop key series to Texas Rangers

September 12, 2021 5:30 PM

Sports

Willis accounts for 3 TDs, leads Liberty over Troy 21-13

September 12, 2021 6:08 PM

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 12, 2021 6:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service