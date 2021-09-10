Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 3-0

Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Harding, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Minneapolis Edison def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 16-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 15-11

Nova Classical Academy def. New Life Academy, 3-1

Providence Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-17, 25-15, 28-26

Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 3-0

Apple Valley Tournament=

Bracket A=

Apple Valley def. Virginia, 18-17, 25-18

Edina def. Virginia, 25-20, 25-20

Faribault def. Apple Valley, 25-18, 25-13

Faribault def. Edina, 27-25, 25-17

Bracket B=

Concordia Academy def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-12

Cretin-Derham Hall def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-20

Fillmore Central def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-17, 18-25, 15-10

Hastings def. Concordia Academy, 25-3, 25-10

Bracket C=

Caledonia def. Avail Academy, 25-18

Mounds View def. Avail Academy, 25-13, 25-11

New Prague def. Caledonia, 25-18, 25-17

New Prague def. Mounds View, 27-25, 25-14

Bracket D=

Centennial def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-22, 25-22

Stewartville def. Centennial, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11

Stewartville def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-14, 21-25, 15-4

Southwest Minnesota Challenge=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Andover, 23-25, 25-23, 15-7

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Elk River, 25-15, 25-16

Bloomington Jefferson def. Owatonna, 2-0

Champlin Park def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-23, 25-17

Chaska def. Perham, 25-15, 25-11

Hutchinson def. Totino-Grace, 25-14, 25-14

Lakeville South def. Litchfield, 2-0

Maple Grove def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 2-0

Marshall def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-10, 25-17

Minneota def. Waconia, 2-0

Northfield def. Burnsville, 25-21, 25-16

Prior Lake def. Fergus Falls, 25-18, 25-7

St. Michael-Albertville def. Eastview, 2-0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Burnsville, 25-15, 27-29, 15-12

Wayzata def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-10, 25-10

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

