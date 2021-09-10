Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Breckenridge def. Lake Park-Audubon, 3-0
Chisago Lakes def. St. Paul Harding, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14
Minneapolis Edison def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 16-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-15, 15-11
Nova Classical Academy def. New Life Academy, 3-1
Providence Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-17, 25-15, 28-26
Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 3-0
Apple Valley Tournament=
Bracket A=
Apple Valley def. Virginia, 18-17, 25-18
Edina def. Virginia, 25-20, 25-20
Faribault def. Apple Valley, 25-18, 25-13
Faribault def. Edina, 27-25, 25-17
Bracket B=
Concordia Academy def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-12
Cretin-Derham Hall def. Hastings, 25-15, 25-20
Fillmore Central def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-17, 18-25, 15-10
Hastings def. Concordia Academy, 25-3, 25-10
Bracket C=
Caledonia def. Avail Academy, 25-18
Mounds View def. Avail Academy, 25-13, 25-11
New Prague def. Caledonia, 25-18, 25-17
New Prague def. Mounds View, 27-25, 25-14
Bracket D=
Centennial def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-22, 25-22
Stewartville def. Centennial, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11
Stewartville def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-14, 21-25, 15-4
Southwest Minnesota Challenge=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Andover, 23-25, 25-23, 15-7
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Elk River, 25-15, 25-16
Bloomington Jefferson def. Owatonna, 2-0
Champlin Park def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-23, 25-17
Chaska def. Perham, 25-15, 25-11
Hutchinson def. Totino-Grace, 25-14, 25-14
Lakeville South def. Litchfield, 2-0
Maple Grove def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 2-0
Marshall def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-10, 25-17
Minneota def. Waconia, 2-0
Northfield def. Burnsville, 25-21, 25-16
Prior Lake def. Fergus Falls, 25-18, 25-7
St. Michael-Albertville def. Eastview, 2-0
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Burnsville, 25-15, 27-29, 15-12
Wayzata def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-10, 25-10
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments