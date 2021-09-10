Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

ADM, Adel 38, North Polk, Alleman 35

AGWSR, Ackley 42, BCLUW, Conrad 14

Akron-Westfield 33, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14

Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13

Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26

Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13

Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24

Ar-We-Va, Westside 45, Glidden-Ralston 31

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13

Audubon 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20

Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21

Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6

Bishop Garrigan 34, West Bend-Mallard 29

Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0

Carroll 24, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Cedar Falls 24, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 9

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Center Point-Urbana 28, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

Central Clinton, DeWitt 44, Clinton 28

Central Decatur, Leon 14, Panorama, Panora 5

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0

Colfax-Mingo 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 32

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14

Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 38, Des Moines, East 14

Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0

Dike-New Hartford 48, Clear Lake 17

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8

Dubuque, Hempstead 39, Iowa City West 31

Earlham 51, Sidney 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Starmont 19

East Mills 71, Griswold 12

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 10

Fort Dodge 36, Waterloo, East 6

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6

Glenwood 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3

Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 20

Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Harlan 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26

Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O'Brien, Paullina 0

Humboldt 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 28

Independence 45, West Liberty 0

Indianola 44, Pella 37

Iowa City High 43, Ames 5

Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14

Janesville 34, Tripoli 14

Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16

Lewis Central 31, Norwalk 3

Linn-Mar, Marion 18, Pleasant Valley 7

Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6

Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 24

Lone Tree 66, H-L-V, Victor 40

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Osage 28

Martensdale-St. Marys 32, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26

Mason City 35, Charles City 0

Mediapolis 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0

Murray 32, Lamoni 8

Nevada 64, Roland-Story, Story City 7

New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20

Newell-Fonda 63, River Valley, Correctionville 18

Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Belmond-Klemme 0

Newton 42, Marshalltown 7

Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0

North Butler, Greene 51, West Fork, Sheffield 7

North Fayette Valley 64, Postville 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Bellevue 14

North Scott, Eldridge 38, Assumption, Davenport 14

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 28

Ogden 27, Madrid 21

Oskaloosa 24, Burlington 19

Pella Christian 21, PCM, Monroe 7

Regina, Iowa City def. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, forfeit

Ridge View 41, West Monona 0

Riverside, Oakland 29, Mount Ayr 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21

Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26

Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7

Sioux Center 20, West Lyon, Inwood 13

Sioux City, East 42, LeMars 13

Sioux City, West 40, Des Moines, Hoover 12

Solon 28, Williamsburg 14

South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10

Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7

Southeast Valley 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15

Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21

St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 0

Treynor 20, Clarinda 13

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Missouri Valley 30

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Rockford 12

Underwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7

Valley, West Des Moines 21, Urbandale 14, OT

Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Van Meter 28, Winterset 13

WACO, Wayland 38, English Valleys, North English 13

Waterloo, West 45, Davenport, West 7

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14

West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0

West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0

Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, IKM-Manning 14

Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35,Truro 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 8:32 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 8:32 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 8:34 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 8:32 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service