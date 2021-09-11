Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellows Falls Union 45, Mount Anthony Union 14

Essex 46, Colchester 25

Fair Haven Union 39, North Country Union 14

Hartford 20, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 6

Lyndon Institute 21, Brattleboro 20

Middlebury Union 22, Burlington/South Burlington 0

Springfield 26, Mill River Union 0

St. Johnsbury Academy 35, Champlain Valley Union 23

U-32 21, Woodstock Union 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

September 11, 2021
