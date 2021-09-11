Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellows Falls Union 45, Mount Anthony Union 14
Essex 46, Colchester 25
Fair Haven Union 39, North Country Union 14
Hartford 20, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 6
Lyndon Institute 21, Brattleboro 20
Middlebury Union 22, Burlington/South Burlington 0
Springfield 26, Mill River Union 0
St. Johnsbury Academy 35, Champlain Valley Union 23
U-32 21, Woodstock Union 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
