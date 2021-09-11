Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Algoma 22, Suring 6

Arcadia 22, Westby 14

Arrowhead 49, Waukesha West 0

Athens 64, Almond-Bancroft 8

Augusta 44, Melrose-Mindoro 28

Badger 51, Wilmot Union 32

Bangor 49, Necedah 30

Baraboo 17, Stoughton 0

Bay Port 26, West De Pere 21

Burlington 20, Westosha Central 17

Campbellsport 30, Laconia 0

Cashton 35, Luther 18

Catholic Memorial 54, New Berlin West 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Oostburg 13

Cedarburg 41, West Bend West 0

Colby 29, Edgar 14

Columbus 54, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Cuba City 32, Belleville 7

Cumberland 46, Spooner 24

D.C. Everest 35, Appleton West 10

De Pere 21, Ashwaubenon 0

De Soto 44, Boscobel 6

Edgewood 42, Whitewater 0

Ellsworth 53, Somerset 0

Evansville 41, Edgerton 14

Fall Creek def. Stanley-Boyd, forfeit

Flambeau 22, Lake Holcombe 20

Frederic 42, Washburn 8

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54, Viroqua 7

Gilman 56, Bowler/Gresham 8

Grafton 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 7

Greenfield 44, Cudahy 0

Hamilton 28, Germantown 12

Hartford Union 35, West Bend East 14

Highland 29, Ithaca 21

Hilbert 53, Random Lake 6

Howards Grove 25, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Hudson 26, Menomonie 7

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Loyal 0

Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh North 14

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 42, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Ripon 7

Kewaunee 40, Clintonville 6

Kiel 20, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 26, Appleton North 20

Kingsford, Mich. 45, Shawano 18

Lake Mills 21, Watertown Luther Prep 20, OT

Little Chute 31, Denmark 27

Lodi 38, Big Foot 6

Madison Memorial 35, Madison East 6

Marquette University 28, Menomonee Falls 13

Marshfield 52, Wausau East 0

Mayville 66, North Fond du Lac 0

Medford Area 45, Lakeland 20

Menasha 63, Sheboygan North 28

Mineral Point 22, Black Hawk/Warren IL 16

Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Monona Grove 33, Reedsburg Area 13

Monroe 18, Jefferson 7

Mosinee 46, Merrill 0

Muskego 20, Mukwonago 14

Nekoosa def. Manawa, forfeit

New Richmond 42, Superior 28

Oak Creek 21, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 18

Oconto Falls 38, Crivitz 35

Oregon 34, Janesville Parker 20

Oshkosh West 17, Appleton East 7

Pardeeville 50, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Pewaukee 37, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Pulaski 49, Green Bay Southwest 7

Reedsville 48, Ozaukee 7

Regis 43, Elk Mound 6

Rice Lake 32, Eau Claire Memorial 6

River Ridge 46, Pecatonica/Argyle 8

River Valley 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

Rosholt 41, Wild Rose 13

Saint Francis 19, Saint Thomas More 18

Slinger 20, Homestead 14

Southern Door 28, Mishicot 20

Southwestern 28, Iowa-Grant 12

Sparta 55, Tomah 7

Spring Valley 35, Boyceville 6

St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Stevens Point 28, Hortonville 13

Stratford 31, Shiocton 6

Sturgeon Bay 62, Williams Bay 6

Sun Prairie 55, Beloit Memorial 8

Turtle Lake 42, Clear Lake 0

Two Rivers 0, Chilton 0

Union Grove 27, Waterford 7

Unity 14, Webster 6

Verona Area 49, Madison West 18

Waterloo 33, Cambridge 14

Wauwatosa East 21, Pius XI Catholic 0

Wauwatosa West 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 23, Brookwood 6

West Salem 21, La Crosse Logan 7

Whitefish Bay 35, Nicolet 6

Whitnall 40, South Milwaukee 18

Wisconsin Dells 36, Poynette 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 36, Wausau West 20

Xavier 21, Fox Valley Lutheran 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

