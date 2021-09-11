Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Algoma 22, Suring 6
Arcadia 22, Westby 14
Arrowhead 49, Waukesha West 0
Athens 64, Almond-Bancroft 8
Augusta 44, Melrose-Mindoro 28
Badger 51, Wilmot Union 32
Bangor 49, Necedah 30
Baraboo 17, Stoughton 0
Bay Port 26, West De Pere 21
Burlington 20, Westosha Central 17
Campbellsport 30, Laconia 0
Cashton 35, Luther 18
Catholic Memorial 54, New Berlin West 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Oostburg 13
Cedarburg 41, West Bend West 0
Colby 29, Edgar 14
Columbus 54, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Cuba City 32, Belleville 7
Cumberland 46, Spooner 24
D.C. Everest 35, Appleton West 10
De Pere 21, Ashwaubenon 0
De Soto 44, Boscobel 6
Edgewood 42, Whitewater 0
Ellsworth 53, Somerset 0
Evansville 41, Edgerton 14
Fall Creek def. Stanley-Boyd, forfeit
Flambeau 22, Lake Holcombe 20
Frederic 42, Washburn 8
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54, Viroqua 7
Gilman 56, Bowler/Gresham 8
Grafton 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 7
Greenfield 44, Cudahy 0
Hamilton 28, Germantown 12
Hartford Union 35, West Bend East 14
Highland 29, Ithaca 21
Hilbert 53, Random Lake 6
Howards Grove 25, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Hudson 26, Menomonie 7
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Loyal 0
Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh North 14
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 42, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Ripon 7
Kewaunee 40, Clintonville 6
Kiel 20, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 26, Appleton North 20
Kingsford, Mich. 45, Shawano 18
Lake Mills 21, Watertown Luther Prep 20, OT
Little Chute 31, Denmark 27
Lodi 38, Big Foot 6
Madison Memorial 35, Madison East 6
Marquette University 28, Menomonee Falls 13
Marshfield 52, Wausau East 0
Mayville 66, North Fond du Lac 0
Medford Area 45, Lakeland 20
Menasha 63, Sheboygan North 28
Mineral Point 22, Black Hawk/Warren IL 16
Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Monona Grove 33, Reedsburg Area 13
Monroe 18, Jefferson 7
Mosinee 46, Merrill 0
Muskego 20, Mukwonago 14
Nekoosa def. Manawa, forfeit
New Richmond 42, Superior 28
Oak Creek 21, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 18
Oconto Falls 38, Crivitz 35
Oregon 34, Janesville Parker 20
Oshkosh West 17, Appleton East 7
Pardeeville 50, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Pewaukee 37, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Pulaski 49, Green Bay Southwest 7
Reedsville 48, Ozaukee 7
Regis 43, Elk Mound 6
Rice Lake 32, Eau Claire Memorial 6
River Ridge 46, Pecatonica/Argyle 8
River Valley 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Rosholt 41, Wild Rose 13
Saint Francis 19, Saint Thomas More 18
Slinger 20, Homestead 14
Southern Door 28, Mishicot 20
Southwestern 28, Iowa-Grant 12
Sparta 55, Tomah 7
Spring Valley 35, Boyceville 6
St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Stevens Point 28, Hortonville 13
Stratford 31, Shiocton 6
Sturgeon Bay 62, Williams Bay 6
Sun Prairie 55, Beloit Memorial 8
Turtle Lake 42, Clear Lake 0
Two Rivers 0, Chilton 0
Union Grove 27, Waterford 7
Unity 14, Webster 6
Verona Area 49, Madison West 18
Waterloo 33, Cambridge 14
Wauwatosa East 21, Pius XI Catholic 0
Wauwatosa West 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 23, Brookwood 6
West Salem 21, La Crosse Logan 7
Whitefish Bay 35, Nicolet 6
Whitnall 40, South Milwaukee 18
Wisconsin Dells 36, Poynette 7
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 36, Wausau West 20
Xavier 21, Fox Valley Lutheran 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
