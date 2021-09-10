Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adairsville 55, Murray County 13
Alexander 20, Lithia Springs 17
Allatoona 51, South Cobb 9
Appling County 24, Tift County 7
Aquinas 27, First Presbyterian Day 2
Athens Academy 70, Providence Christian 27
Atkinson County 22, Miller County 13
Banks County 26, Lumpkin County 16
Benedictine Military 48, North Oconee 17
Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 27
Bleckley County 26, Vidalia 13
Blessed Trinity 28, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 10
Booker T Washington 53, McNair 7
Bowdon 36, Heritage School 7
Brantley County 21, Bacon County 13
Brentwood 38, Edmund Burke 14
Briarwood 54, Trinity Christian-Dublin 17
Brooks County 42, Cook 20
Brookstone 31, Mount de Sales 23
Brunswick 52, New Hampstead 24
Buford 44, Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 17
Cairo 21, Escambia, Fla. 7
Calhoun 56, Ridgeland 7
Calvary Christian 20, Flint River 18
Calvary Day 28, North Cobb Christian 0
Cambridge 35, Forsyth Central 0
Campbell 21, Woodstock 7
Cartersville 17, Creekside 14
Carver-Columbus 38, Kendrick 0
Cass 20, Temple 7
Cedartown 35, New Manchester 7
Chamblee 84, Druid Hills 7
Charlton County 22, McIntosh County Academy 8
Cherokee Christian 17, Pinecrest 7
Chestatee 42, West Hall 7
Clinch County 40, Pelham 14
Coffee 46, Salem 0
Collins Hill 34, Rome 0
Colquitt County 48, Valdosta 42
Columbia 21, Pace Academy 14
Creekview 21, Cherokee 14
Cross Creek 18, Glenn Hills 14
Darlington 20, Heard County 7
Dawson County 52, Northview 7
Discovery 45, Lakeside-DeKalb 7
Dougherty 10, Northeast-Macon 7
Drew 38, North Clayton 0
Dutchtown 38, Ola 6
Eagle's Landing Christian 21, Crisp County 18
East Coweta 36, Meadowcreek 13
East Hall 49, Johnson-Gainesville 35
East Laurens 29, Oglethorpe County 10
East Paulding 31, Hiram 28
Eastside 30, Alcovy 21
Effingham County 7, Lakeside-Evans 0
Elbert County 27, Commerce 14
Evans 26, Richmond Academy 18
Fannin County 35, Southeast Whitfield 21
Fayette County 37, Morrow 16
Fellowship Christian School 43, B.E.S.T. Academy 20
Fitzgerald 15, Dodge County 6
Gainesville 42, Flowery Branch 35
George Walton 24, Crawford County 19
Georgia Military 23, Riverside Military Academy 6
Gilmer 41, East Jackson 34
Grayson 15, Archer 13
Greene County 16, Hancock Central 14
Grovetown 34, Greenbrier 16
Habersham Central 21, White County 12
Haralson County 43, Model 0
Hart County def. Crescent, S.C., forfeit
Hebron Christian Academy 43, Mt. Pisgah Christian 22
Heritage-Catoosa 25, Christian Heritage 24
Houston County 24, Statesboro 20
Hughes 34, Mays 6
Irwin County 63, Wilkinson County 0
Islands 35, Savannah 0
Jackson County 20, Franklin County 19
Jeff Davis 14, Tattnall County 7
Jefferson 41, Mountain View 14
John Milledge 40, Savannah Christian Prep 0
Johnson-Savannah 14, Jenkins 8
Jones County 38, Union Grove 22
Kennesaw Mountain 47, Sprayberry 3
King's Ridge 33, Landmark Christian 7
LaFayette 39, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
LaGrange 41, Columbus 13
Lakeview Academy 31, Walker 20
Lambert 44, Duluth 13
Laney 20, Lincoln County 14
Lee County 24, Lowndes 21
Long County 46, Butler 0
Lovett 37, Therrell 0
Luella 23, McDonough 5
Macon County 47, Marion County 0
Manchester 54, Central-Talbotton 0
Marietta 40, Camden County 17
Marist 37, Hampton 0
Maynard Jackson 28, Tri-Cities 0
McEachern 42, Hillgrove 14
Metter 40, Savannah Country Day 10
Mitchell County 42, Westover 34
Monroe 20, Randolph-Clay 0
Montgomery County 32, Dooly County 7
Morgan County 34, Monticello 6
Newnan 39, Mary Persons 32
Norcross 7, South Gwinnett 0
North Atlanta 42, Dunwoody 16
North Cobb 43, Alpharetta 7
North Forsyth 14, Etowah 0
North Gwinnett 30, Lovejoy 0
North Springs 13, Woodland Cartersville 9
Northwest Whitfield 28, Chattooga 7
Pacelli Catholic 17, Lamar County 0
Parkview 26, Loganville 3
Peachtree Ridge 7, Centennial 6
Pebblebrook def. Miller Grove, forfeit
Perry 34, Veterans 14
Pickens 34, Coosa 10
Piedmont 51, Memorial Day 20
Pinewood Christian 52, Southland 19
Pope 28, Lassiter 7
Porter-Gaud, S.C. 49, Bethesda Academy 0
Prince Avenue Christian 49, Holy Innocents' 0
Putnam County 42, Social Circle 22
Rabun County 59, Murphy, N.C. 14
Ringgold 31, North Murray 28
Rockdale County 31, Westside-Macon 29
Rockmart 42, Coahulla Creek 7
Roswell 45, North Paulding 10
Sandy Creek 37, Starr's Mill 16
Schley County 55, Taylor County 0
South Forsyth 30, Central Gwinnett 7
South Paulding 52, Chapel Hill 20
Southwest Georgia Academy 21, Central Fellowship 20
Spalding 49, Pike County 28
St. Andrew's 14, Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 14
Stephens County 19, Madison County 14
Stephenson 20, Tucker 14
Stockbridge 36, Locust Grove 0
Stone Mountain 23, Redan 6
Strom Thurmond, S.C. 21, T.W. Josey 12
Tattnall Square 42, Deerfield-Windsor 7
Telfair County 50, Hawkinsville 16
Terrell Academy 27, Gatewood 20
Thomas County Central 20, Godby, Fla. 12
Thomas Jefferson 48, Glascock County 8
Thomasville 28, Bainbridge 10
Tiftarea 29, Frederica 7
Towns County 48, Baconton 20
Treutlen 18, Portal 8
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 56, Claxton 14
Troup County 41, Hardaway 34, OT
Turner County 41, Seminole County 6
Upson-Lee 40, McIntosh 14
Valwood 42, Georgia Christian 18
Villa Rica 27, Northgate 0
Warner Robins 49, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Washington 54, McNair 6
Washington County 22, Swainsboro 21
Washington-Wilkes 36, Warren County 14
Wayne County 20, South Effingham 7
West Forsyth 51, Walton 35
Whitefield Academy 42, East Forsyth 0
Whitewater 28, Central-Carrollton 7
Wilcox County 28, Johnson County 13
Woodland Stockbridge 16, Eagle's Landing 14
Worth County 42, Rutland 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Southwest Macon, ccd.
Dade County vs. Trion, ccd.
Hapeville vs. Heritage-Conyers, ccd.
Hephzibah vs. Jefferson County, ppd.
Lanier vs. Denmark, ccd.
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Mundy's Mill, ccd.
Pataula Charter vs. ACE Charter, ccd.
Rabun County vs. Walhalla, S.C., ccd.
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee vs. Asheville Reynolds, N.C., ccd.
West Laurens vs. Bradwell Institute, ccd.
Wheeler vs. Osborne, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
