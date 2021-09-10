Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Andrew Jackson 16, Fletcher 9
Apopka 28, Dr. Phillips 14
Archbishop Carroll 35, Palmer Trinity 28
Archbishop McCarthy 44, Coral Springs Charter 7
Armwood 22, Gaither 19
Atlantic Coast 39, Sandalwood 21
Auburndale 34, Kathleen 26
Aucilla Christian 32, St. Francis 6
Avant Garde 45, Boca Raton Christian 6
Baker 49, Rocky Bayou Christian 13
Baker County 26, Ponte Vedra 7
Baldwin 18, Westside 14
Barron Collier 47, Island Coast 0
Bartow 20, Sebring 13
Bayside 54, Melbourne Central Catholic 0
Benjamin 17, Cardinal Newman 7
Berkeley Prep 36, Robinson 0
Bishop Kenny 60, Stanton College Prep 0
Bishop Snyder 43, Bronson 20
Blake 19, Leto 7
Blountstown 18, Marianna 0
Bolles School 32, St. Augustine 27
Bonita Springs 17, Cape Coral 14
Braden River 48, Lakewood Ranch 16
Bradenton Christian 49, Evangelical Christian 23
Bradford 24, Clay 13
Branford 40, Bell 0
Buchholz 42, Eastside 7
Cairo, Ga. 21, Escambia 7
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 29, Carrollwood Day 13
Cardinal Gibbons 37, Stranahan 8
Cardinal Mooney 32, North Port 8
Celebration 48, Lake Region 8
Central Florida Christian 51, Trinity Prep 3
Chamberlain 14, Jefferson 13
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 33, Christopher Columbus Catholic 17
Champagnat Catholic 33, Monsignor Pace 21
Chiefland 32, West Oaks 26
Chipley 26, Bozeman School 20
Choctawhatchee 31, Chiles 7
Christ's Church 21, Bell Creek Academy 7
Clearwater Academy 44, DeLand 7
Clearwater Central Catholic 38, Tampa Catholic 21
Colonial 21, Horizon 13
Columbia 27, Oakleaf 23
Cooper City 39, Everglades 20
Creekside 26, Fleming Island 0
Crescent City 27, Interlachen 21
Crestview 62, Ambassadors Christian 0
Crystal River 17, Belleview 14
Cypress Bay 15, McArthur 13
Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 49, Sunlake 48
Deltona 27, Matanzas 6
Dillard 15, Miramar 7
Dixie County 49, Williston 10
Doral Academy Charter 37, Miami 0
Dunbar 54, Riverdale 14
Durant 36, Brandon 0
Dwyer 7, Palm Beach Gardens 0
Eagle's View 40, Cedar Creek Christian 24
East Bay 22, Riverview 0
East Lake 35, Tarpon Springs 0
Edgewater 52, Jones 49, 4OT
Episcopal 13, Englewood 10
Estero 42, DeSoto County 39
Faith Christian 41, Southwest Florida Christian 28
Flagler Palm Coast 42, Port Orange Atlantic 0
Fort Meade 41, Bishop McLaughlin 6
Fort Myers 28, Cypress Lake 3
Fort White 27, Hamilton County 13
Freeport 47, Holmes County 34
Gainesville 7, Ocala Trinity Catholic 3
Gateway 13, Liberty 8
George Jenkins 27, Lake Weir 13
Gulf Breeze 50, Northview 33
Gulf Coast 38, Golden Gate 0
Gulliver Prep 39, TRU Prep 38
Hagerty 28, Winter Springs 6
Hardee 27, Haines City 0
Hernando 35, Pasco 0
Hialeah 36, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 6
Hilliard 41, Paxon 20
IMG Academy White 45, Bishop Verot 8
IMG Academy-Blue 52, Miami Northwestern 21
Immaculata-La Salle 47, Immokalee 6
Jesuit 32, Bloomingdale 14
Jupiter 50, Santaluces 16
Keystone Heights 44, Tocoi Creek 8
King's Academy 20, St. Andrew's 0
Kissimmee Osceola 69, Tohopekaliga 0
Lafayette 26, Trenton 14
Lake Gibson 27, Winter Haven 14
Lake Mary 38, Lake Brantley 6
Lake Minneola 63, East Ridge 0
Lake Nona 21, Evans 20
Lake Placid 54, Cocoa Beach 0
Lakeland 41, Lake Wales 14
Lakeland Christian 45, Cambridge Christian 13
Lakeside Christian 37, Vero Beach Master's Academy 0
Lakewood 22, Gibbs 6
Lecanto 40, Citrus 24
Leesburg 42, Mount Dora 18
Legacy Charter 43, Cornerstone Charter 0
Lehigh 43, East Lee County 6
Lely 14, Palmetto Ridge 3
Lemon Bay 43, Bayshore 0
Liberty County 35, Cottondale 6
Lighthouse Christian 50, Keswick Christian 12
Lincoln 37, Bartram Trail 31
Madison County 28, University Christian 14
Mandarin 34, First Coast 7
Mater Academy Charter 36, Varela 12
Merritt Island 34, Astronaut 0
Miami Beach 21, Hialeah Gardens 0
Miami Central 51, Miami Washington 7
Miami Killian 35, Miami Palmetto 21
Miami Southridge 26, John I. Leonard 7
Middleburg 32, Santa Fe 30, OT
Milton 18, Navarre 13
Monarch 48, Hallandale 7
Mosley 42, Arnold 14
Mount Dora Christian 33, Orangewood Christian 26
Mulberry 7, Poinciana 6
Munroe Day 36, North Bay Haven 0
Nature Coast Tech 17, Springstead 0
Nease 49, Orange Park 6
New Smyrna Beach 29, Father Lopez Catholic 0
Newsome 22, George Steinbrenner 7
Niceville 45, Ft. Walton Beach 8
North Broward 36, Hollywood Hills 7
North Florida Christian 28, Jefferson County 12
North Fort Myers 50, Mariner 7
North Marion 24, West Port 0
North Miami 8, Miami Krop 0
Northside Christian 48, Oviedo Master's Academy 13
Nova 30, Taravella 7
Oak Hall 30, Seven Rivers Christian 23
Oak Ridge 37, Orlando University 31
Oasis Christian 16, St. John Lutheran 8
Ocala Christian Academy 54, Real Life Christian 6
Ocala Vanguard 13, Dunnellon 6
Ocoee 34, Olympia 13
Old Plank Christian 18, Calvary Chapel 12
Oviedo 39, Lake Howell 0
Pace 38, Pensacola 13
Pahokee 28, Palm Beach Lakes 7
Palatka 27, Weeki Wachee 7
Palm Bay 20, Harmony 16
Palm Harbor University 35, Hollins 8
Parrish Community 18, Anclote 12
Pensacola Catholic 29, St. Stanislaus, Miss. 14
Pine Ridge 50, Palm Beach Christian Prep 6
Pinellas Park 40, Seminole Osceola 0
Plant 39, Middleton 0
Port Charlotte 17, Southeast 7
Providence 7, Fernandina Beach 3
Ransom Everglades 27, Westminster Christian 24
Rickards 43, Gadsden County 36
Ridge Community 26, Victory Christian 20
Ridgeview 17, Menendez 14
River Ridge 42, King 15
Riverside 34, Ribault 8
Rockledge 35, Eau Gallie 0
Rutherford 13, Wewahitchka 12
Sanford Seminole 62, Lyman 0
Sarasota 64, Booker 0
Sarasota Riverview 22, Palmetto 19
Satellite 13, Melbourne 7
Sebastian River 20, St. Cloud 2
Seminole 45, Dunedin 27
Seminole Ridge 41, Royal Palm Beach 0
Sickles 47, Alonso 17
Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 18, Westminster Academy 6
South Plantation 14, Oakland Park Northeast 0
South Sumter 44, Eustis 14
Spruce Creek 10, Mainland 9
St. John Neumann 34, Gateway 6
St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 53, Maclay 31
St. Thomas Aquinas 24, Delray American Heritage 16
St. Thomas Aquinas 24, Plantation American Heritage 16
Strawberry Crest 7, Spoto 0
Sumner 61, Tampa Freedom 0
TDH 22, Young Kids In Motion 6
Tampa Bay Tech 14, Hillsborough 7
Tavares 48, Brooksville Central 0
Taylor County 38, FAMU 0
Tenoroc 35, Davenport 34, OT
Terry Parker 57, Wolfson 8
Thomas County Central, Ga. 20, Godby 12
Timber Creek 35, East River 7
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 55, Zarephath 8
True North 42, Everglades Preparatory Academy 0
Umatilla 21, Discovery 20
Union County 10, American Collegiate 6
Venice 21, Cocoa 20
Wakulla 36, Newberry 17
West Florida 44, Tate 0
West Orange 49, Wekiva 3
Western 24, Fort Lauderdale 14
Wharton 55, Lennard 14
Wildwood 61, Halifax Academy 0
Windermere 21, Cypress Creek-Orlando 11
Winter Park 26, Boone 21
Wiregrass Ranch 21, Mitchell 6
Yulee 24, West Nassau County 20
Zephyrhills 42, Fivay 0
Zephyrhills Christian 47, Kennedy Catholic, N.Y. 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Douglas vs. West Broward, ppd.
Foundation Academy vs. Seffner Christian, ccd.
Glades Day vs. Jupiter Christian, ppd.
Hope Christian vs. Eastland Christian School, ppd.
Indian Rocks vs. Holy Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Sep 11th.
Okeechobee vs. Frostproof, ppd. to Sep 11th.
Piper vs. South Broward, ppd.
Santa Fe Catholic vs. First Academy-Leesburg, ccd.
Space Coast vs. Titusville, ppd.
St. Lucie Centennial vs. Martin County, ppd.
Treasure Coast vs. Surge Academy, ppd.
Treasure Coast vs. Winter Haven, ccd.
Union County vs. Harvest Community School, ccd.
Viera vs. Vero Beach, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
