Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arvada West 42, Horizon 0
Boulder 21, Centaurus 17
Chatfield 23, Fountain-Fort Carson 14
Denver North 46, Skyview 8
Legend 35, Smoky Hill 8
Mead 50, Discovery Canyon 7
Mountain Vista 27, Arapahoe 17
Poudre 35, Westminster 0
Prairie 65, North Park 25
Pueblo Central 44, John F. Kennedy 20
Ralston Valley 25, Loveland 6
Sand Creek 34, Pueblo Centennial 14
Severance 17, Platte Valley 14
Silver Creek 58, Mitchell 0
Vail Christian 50, Lyons 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canon City vs. Widefield High School, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
