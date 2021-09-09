Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Lutheran 25
Columbus 49, Lincoln North Star 13
Franklin 73, Deshler 22
Garden County 40, Brady 25
Lutheran High Northeast 22, Guardian Angels 20
Mullen 81, Maywood-Hayes Center 27
Omaha Burke 34, Millard North 21
Omaha Skutt Catholic 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 27
Pender 40, Winside 26
Sandhills Valley 28, Medicine Valley 26
Spalding Academy 38, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30
St. Mary's 60, Walthill 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
