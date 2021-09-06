Gray, Reds to face Steele, Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (73-65, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (63-75, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (7-6, 3.98 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Cubs: Justin Steele (3-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +133, Reds -155; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will square off on Monday.

The Cubs are 37-32 in home games in 2020. Chicago's lineup has 180 home runs this season, Patrick Wisdom leads them with 25 homers.

The Reds are 35-32 in road games. Cincinnati's lineup has 189 home runs this season, Joey Votto leads the club with 28 homers.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-1. Manuel Rodriguez earned his first victory and Michael Hermosillo went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Tyler Mahle took his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 35 extra base hits and is batting .214.

Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .271 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), David Bote: (ankle), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).