Dike has goal and assists, Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

Daryl Dike had a goal and an assist in his first start in two months, Júnior Urso also scored and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dike side-footed a one-touch pass to Urso for a first-timer that capped the scoring in the 69th minute.

Orlando City (10-4-8) has won five straight against the defending MLS champion Crew, its longest winning streak against any team in its MLS history, and is unbeaten in seven straight overall.

Dike blasted a top-netter in the 26th minute, and Silvester van de Water redirected a long arcing ball-in by Ruan to make it 2-0 about three minutes later.

After an Orlando City own goal in the 52nd minute, Miguel Berry bounced a shot over the head of goalkeeper Adam Grinwis to pull the Crew (7-10-6) even in the 54th.

Columbus has lost seven of its last eight.

WHITECAPS 2, AUSTIN FC 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Erik Godoy tied it in the 70th minute and Deiber Caicedo gave Vancouver the lead in the 83rd in the Whitecaps’ victory over Austin FC.

The Whitecaps (7-7-8) matched a club record with their fourth consecutive victory and pushed their franchise-record undefeated streak to 10. Interim coach Vanni Sartini is 2-0 since taking over after Marc Dos Santos was fired last week.

Sebastian Driussi scored for Austin (5-13-4) in the 45th minute.

REAL SALT LAKE 3, FC DALLAS 2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jonathan Menéndez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas.

Noah Powder’s shot was deflected by a defender and parried away by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, but Menéndez put away the rebound with a one-touch shot to give Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) the lead for good in the 54th minute.

Albert Rusnák and Justen Glad also scored for Real Salt Lake. Franco Jara and Jesús Ferreira scored for FC Dallas (6-10-7).