Seattle to visit Arizona Saturday

Seattle Mariners (73-62, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-91, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (6-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Seattle will play on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 28-39 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 119 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads the club with 11, averaging one every 36.9 at-bats.

The Mariners are 33-33 on the road. Seattle has slugged .379 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a .475 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Justus Sheffield earned his seventh victory and Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Taylor Clarke took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is slugging .441.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 85 RBIs and is batting .212.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .226 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anthony Misiewicz: (forearm), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Diego Castillo: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).