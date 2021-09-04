Montgomery expected to start as Yankees host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (41-92, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-56, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -308, Orioles +249; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will meet on Saturday.

The Yankees are 40-25 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 172 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with 30, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Orioles are 22-48 on the road. Baltimore's lineup has 160 home runs this season, Ryan Mountcastle leads the club with 25 homers.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-3. Clay Holmes recorded his sixth victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Dillon Tate took his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and has 75 RBIs.

Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 151 hits and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gio Urshela: (hand).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).