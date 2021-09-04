Matt Polster scores, MLS-leading Revolution beat Union 1-0

Nashville SC players, in yellow, and New York City FC players, in black, fight during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) AP

Matt Polster scored in the first half and the 10-man New England Revolution held off the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Friday night.

MLS-leading New England (16-4-4) avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season after its nine-match unbeaten run — with eight wins — was snapped Saturday. Philadelphia (8-7-8) has won only two of its last nine matches — with four losses.

Polster scored in the 33rd by redirecting Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s free kick at the back post. New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton had his fourth shutout of the season.

The Revolution were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when Traustason received his second yellow card near midfield for pulling down Nathan Harriel.

NASHVILLE 3, NEW YORK CITY FC 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored a in each half and Nashville beat New York City FC in the first meeting between the clubs.

Nashville (9-2-11) is unbeaten in 15 home matches, including the playoffs, for the longest active streak in MLS. New York City (10-7-4) is winless in six road games, but it’s home winning streak is at seven.

Nashville also scored on Vuk Latinovich’s own goal. Valentín Castellanos scored in the 90th minute for NYCFC.

Each team was reduced to 10 men at the end of the first half. Maximiliano Morález and McCarty were each give straight red cards following a pushing match.

RAPIDS 2, DYNAMO 0

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

HOUSTON (AP) — Yimmi Chará and Felipe Mora each scored and Portland beat Houston.

Portland (9-10-3) extended Houston’s club-record winless run to 16 games. The Dynamo (3-10-10) have not won since May 22.

Steve Clark had his fourth shutout