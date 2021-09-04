D-II Southern Connecticut upends Central Connecticut 28-21

Jackson Ostrowsky passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns — tossing the game-winner as he was flattened — and the Division II Southern Connecticut State Owls tripped up Central Connecticut State 28-21 in a season opener Friday night.

Ostrowsky was hit hard as he let fly a deep pass intended for Tylon Papallo. The ball caromed off Papallo's hands and Izaiah Sanders, coming up behind the play, was able to haul in the deflection and squeeze just inside the pylon completing a 51-yard TD for a 28-14 Southern Connecticut lead with 7:27 remaining.

The Blue Devils cut the gap to 28-21 on a 41-yard toss from Shon Mitchell to Tyshaun James with 5:29 remaining and got the ball back late. Southern Connecticut pushed CCSU's final drive backwards nine yards before taking over on downs and running out the final 1:12.

CCSU outgained the Owls 445 yards to 290 but suffered a blocked punt and a fumble that Southern Connecticut turned into touchdowns in the second quarter. Romelo Williams passed for 279 yards before he was intercepted by SCSU's Richard Williams who took it 90 yards for a 21-14 Owls lead in the fourth. Mitchell took over from there, completing 4 of 8 for 54 yards and a TD.