Heupel’s debut ends in Tennessee’s 38-6 win

Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) AP

Tennessee ran for four touchdowns, and Josh Heupel's debut as the Volunteers head coach was a success with a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green on Thursday night.

After rushing for just 67 yards in the first half, the Vols gained more than 200 yards in the second half — while having Jabari Small (124 yards) and Tiyon Evans (116) lead the assault.

Quarterback Joe Milton, a transfer from Michigan, threw for 140 yards (11 of 23) and ran for two scores in Heupel's up-tempo attack.

The game marked the start of the 100th season of football in Tennessee's Neyland Stadium.

Bowling Green trailed just 14-6 at halftime while shutting out the Vols in the second quarter. The Mid-American Conference representative wore down in the final 30 minutes.

Tennessee's rush defense was impressive, limiting the Falcons to just 32 yards on the ground.

After rushing for just 67 yards and leading by eight points in the first half, Tennessee improved on its first drive of the third quarter. Evans ran twice for 32 yards, Small carried three times for 29 yards and Milton took it the final yard for a TD and 21-6 advantage. The Vols covered all 72 yards on the ground.

Tennessee's lead went to 28-6 when Evans ran 19 yards for a touchdown.

Chase McGrath’s 43-yard field goal was Tennessee’s first score of the fourth quarter. The Vols ventured to the Bowling Green 8, but two holding penalties changed the situation.

The Vols final TD was the first through the air when Milton completed his first pass of the second half, a 40-yarder to Cedric Tillman for the 38-6 margin.

Trailing 14-0, Bowling Green solved the aggressive Tennessee defense in the second quarter. Falcon quarterback Matt McDonald went to a short passing game and moved the ball effectively. The Falcons went 70 yards in that patient attack, then Nate Needham drilled a 42-yard field goal.

The Falcons kept the pressure on Tennessee.

One of the drawbacks of the Vols' up-tempo offense is that it forces the defense back on the field quickly. After forcing Tennessee to punt with a possession of just over a minute, Bowling Green's second second-quarter drive made progress. The Falcons got the ball as far as the Vols' 17 before some negative plays set up Needham for a career-long 50 yard field goal and a 14-6 difference at halftime.

The Vols gave an indication of what their offense was going to look like when they moved the ball 67 yards in 2:59 on their first possession. Milton capped the march with a 10-yard run and 7-0 lead.

Tennessee's second score took just 2:01 to go 67 yards. A 38-yard pass connection between Milton and Princeton Fant set the table for Small to score from the 1 for a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: The lopsided victory is the first step for Heupel toward pointing the Vols' program in the right direction. Having success against a team ranked No. 129 among 130 FBS teams can give a measure of confidence that will help next weekend when Tennessee entertains Pittsburgh.

Bowling Green: The Falcons are taking on this season with loaded with freshmen. The key will be to find the positives out of every game, no matter the outcome, and use them to build a foundation.

TENNESSEE TRAILBLAZERS

Before Thursday night's game, Tennessee unveiled statues of four players considered trailblazers for the program: Lester McClain, the program's first Black player in 1967; Jackie Walker, the Southeastern Conference's first Black football All-American; Condredge Holloway, in 1972, the first Black player to start at quarterback in the SEC, and quarterback Tee Martin, the first Black player to lead an SEC team to the national championship in the 1998 season.

THREE MISSING

Tennessee was without defensive end/outside linebacker Byron Young, a junior college transfer, and wide receivers Ramel Keyton and Jimmy Calloway. According to a spokesperson, Heupel planned to address the absences after the game.

NEXT UP

Tennessee: When Pitt visits Neyland Stadium next Saturday, it will be the “Johnny Majors Classic.” Majors, who passed away last year, coached at both Tennessee and Pitt. He also played for the Vols.

Bowling Green: The Falcons, who took home $1.5 million from their visit to Knoxville, will entertain South Alabama next Saturday.