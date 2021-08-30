US Open Lookahead: No. 1 seeds Djokovic, Barty get started

FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after defeating Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, in the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, in this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo. Djokovic's pursuit of tennis history -- the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man in more than a half-century and a men's-record 21st major title -- means all eyes will be on him when he is on the court at the U.S. Open. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) AP

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

The second day of the tournament brings the No. 1 seeds into action. Novak Djokovic would become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. He tied them with 20 after winning this year's Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic plays the first match of the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium against qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark. Women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty faces Vera Zvonareva, the 2010 U.S. Open runner-up, on Ashe in an afternoon match. It's her return to Flushing Meadows after skipping the tournament last year, when it was played without fans. Also returning is Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion who was injured last year. Seeded sixth, she opens against Viktorija Golubic following Djokovic's match.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s First Round: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Nina Stojakovic 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0; No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1; No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Donna Vekic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5); No. 12 Simona Halep beat Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-6 (3); No. 16 Angelique Kerber beat Dayana Yastremska 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3); No. 18 Victoria Azarenka beat Tereza Martincova 6-4, 6-0; No. 21 Coco Gauff beat Magda Linette 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s First Round: No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Andy Murray 2-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 Andrey Rublev beat Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3; Brandon Nakashima beat No. 19 John Isner 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6), 6-3; Philipp Kohlschreiber beat No. 30 Marin Cilic 6-7 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1, 2-0 (retired).

STAT OF THE DAY

0 — The number of times Marin Cilic had retired during a match before the 2014 U.S. Open champion stopped Monday with what appeared to be a neck problem.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Not really. I mean, after I actually put about four balls in the court, I kind of forgot about the final." — Madison Keys, after losing to Sloane Stephens, on if she thinks back on her 6-3, 6-0 loss to Stephens in the 2017 final.