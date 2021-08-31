Sports

Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll Advisory

By The Associated Pressd The Associated Press

SPORTS EDITORS: SPORTS DIRECTORS:

The Iowa AP high school boys' football poll will be released on Tuesday during the season starting Tuesday September 7, 2019.

All AP member newspapers and broadcasters in Iowa are urged to cast ballots to ensure the poll is as representative as possible.

The AP has a website for voting in the poll http://preppolls.associatedpress.com/polls/iapoll/

Members can vote each week from midnight Saturday to 3 p.m. Central on Tuesday.

If you have voted in the poll previously, your username and password are the same.

If you have not previously voted, you will need to contact AP to obtain a username and password.

For login information or if you have questions contact the Catherine Hills (chills@ap.org), AP Data Center at509-599-6102.

The AP

