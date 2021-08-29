Boyd scheduled to start for Detroit against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (67-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-68, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +144, Blue Jays -166; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Toronto will square off on Sunday.

The Tigers are 34-31 on their home turf. Detroit has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .284.

The Blue Jays have gone 33-32 away from home. Toronto's lineup has 190 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 36 homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 3-2. Jordan Romano earned his sixth victory and Alejandro Kirk went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Kyle Funkhouser took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 141 hits and has 70 RBIs.

Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .529.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).