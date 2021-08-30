Hendricks scheduled to start for Chicago against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (57-74, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (75-56, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (10-6, 3.92 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -218, Cubs +182; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Chicago will square off on Sunday.

The White Sox are 43-24 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .418 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .494 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Cubs are 24-42 in road games. Chicago is slugging .398 as a unit. Ian Happ leads the team with a slugging percentage of .380.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-0. Alec Mills earned his sixth victory and Patrick Wisdom went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Chicago. Lance Lynn took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 27 home runs and has 99 RBIs.

Happ leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and has 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .263 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), David Bote: (ankle), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).