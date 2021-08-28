Offensive lineman Greg Mancz traded by Ravens to Dolphins

Versatile veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz was traded Saturday by the Baltimore Ravens to the Miami Dolphins, and the teams swapped undisclosed draft picks.

The Dolphins also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. He missed the 2020 season because of an Achilles tendon injury.

Mancz, who was undrafted out of Toledo, made 28 starts for Houston from 2015 to 2020, including 16 at center in 2016. He played in only four games last year, and the Ravens signed him during the offseason.

The Dolphins struggled to run the ball in 2020 and have sought to improve depth in their offensive line.