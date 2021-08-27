Now it’s Quandre Diggs ‘holding in,’ skipping Seahawks practices wanting a new deal

Now it’s Quandre Diggs’ turn to sit out of practice to show how much he wants a new Seahawks contract.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday the reason his Pro Bowl safety has been on the sidelines watching practices all this week instead of participating in them in because he wants a new deal for 2022 and beyond.

“He’s making a bit of a statement now,” Carroll said following Seattle’s final preseason practice Friday, the day before their exhibition finale at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“But I have nothing for you to update.

“You know, he deserves to do that.”

The 28-year-old Diggs is entering the final year of his contract, with a base salary of $5.95 million. It’s from the extension he signed with Detroit in 2018. The Seahawks inherited that contract when they traded with the Lions to get Detroit’s co-captain in the middle of the 2019 season.

Diggs is the third Seahawks player to “hold in” this preseason.

All-Pro Jamal Adams, Diggs’ partner at safety, reported to training camp on time July 28 then watched every camp practice while refusing to participate in one until he got his new contract. That impasse ended Aug. 17 when the Seahawks made Adams the NFL’s richest safety with a four-year, $70 million extension.

In June’s mandatory minicamp, Duane Brown began watching but otherwise skipping practices. The 14th-year Pro Bowl veteran left tackle still hasn’t practiced this summer, though he’s regularly been in the team facility, training, lifting weights and talking with Russell Wilson and other teammates. He wants a new contract beyond his paying him $10 million in 2021, the final year of his deal. He turns 36 on Monday.

Wilson has twice this month publicly stated the Seahawks need settle the situation with Brown to get his best offensive lineman back on the field.

“We’ve got to figure that out, because we need Duane Brown,” Wilson said Aug. 8.

In the last week the team has approached Brown about potentially “sweetening” his pay for this year. Mike Garofolo of NFL Network told me that on KJR-AM radio Thursday. The Seahawks remain reluctant to give Brown a new deal for 2022 or beyond.

The day Adams signed his new contract he stated it was time for Diggs to get a new deal from Seattle, too.

“Oh, absolutely. He deserves it. He deserves it,” Adams said two weeks ago, “and hopefully we can get that done.

“I’m not the GM, so I don’t know when. His time is going to come. They’re going to do right by him.”

This story will be updated.