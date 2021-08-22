Archer expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (72-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (76-48, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (2-0, 1.08 ERA, .72 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rays: Chris Archer (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -127, White Sox +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Chicago will play on Sunday.

The Rays are 40-23 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is slugging .420 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .515 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The White Sox are 30-29 on the road. Chicago has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-4. Luis Patino secured his third victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Dallas Keuchel registered his seventh loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 85 RBIs and is batting .233.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 home runs and is slugging .483.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).