Sounders score twice in final minutes to beat Crew 2-1

Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan, left, and Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe fight for a loose ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.

Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.

Western Conference-leading Seattle (12-3-6) has won three games in a row and is unbeaten in four.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his first goal of the season for Columbus in the 77th.

Columbus (6-9-6) has lost six games in row, its longest skid in more than two decades and the longest losing streak by a defending champ in MLS history.

The Crew beat Seattle 3-0 in the 2020 MLS Cup final.

REVOLUTION 4, FC CINCINNATI 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored twice, Tajon Buchanan and Emmanuel Boateng each added a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading New England beat FC Cincinnati.

New England (15-3-4) has won seven of its last nine games, including the last four in a row. The Revolution have 49 points after 22 games, tied for the most at this stage of a season in MLS history with 2019 Los Angeles FC.

Brenner Souza da Silva for Cincinnati (3-8-8), which is winless in a franchise-record 10 straight matches, though seven of those have been ties.

INTER MIAMI 3, TORONTO FC 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rodolfo Pizarro scored two goals, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez had two assists and Inter Miami beat Toronto FC.

Miami (6-9-4) extended its record home winning streak to four, winning by more than one goal at home for the first time in the franchise’s two-year history.

Robbie Robinson also scored for Miami. Nick Marsman lost his shutout on an own goal.

SPORTING K.C. 0, MINNESOTA UNITED 0, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tim Melia tied his season high with seven saves and short-handed Sporting Kansas City held on to tie Minnesota United.

Rémi Walter was shown a straight red card in the 21st for a dangerous studs-up foul and Kansas City (11-4-6) played a man down down the rest of the way.

Melia has three shutouts in the last four games. Tyler Miller had five saves for Minnesota (7-6-7). He has seven shutouts this season.

ATLANTA UNITED 2, D.C. UNITED 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcelino Moreno had a goal and an assist, Josef Martínez scored his seventh goal of the season and Atlanta beat D.C.

Brad Guzan made six saves for Atlanta (6-6-9).

Yordy Reyna scored for D.C. United (8-10-3).

RAPIDS 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio and Philip Mayaka converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in Colorado's victory over Real Salt Lake.

Mayaka scored the winner in the 71st minute, getting his head on a perfect cross from Braian Galvan. Five minutes earlier, Rubio stayed on the ground and then put Jack Price’s corner kick off the turf, slipping it inside the near post.

Colorado (11-4-4) moved into third place in the Western Conference and averaged a 3-0 loss in Utah on July 24 in the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup.

Albert Rusnak scored for Real Salt Lake (7-7-6).

FC DALLAS 2, DYNAMO 2, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) — Matias Vera scored in the 72nd minute and Houston tied FC Dallas.

Ema Twumasi also scored for the Dynamo (3-8-10). Houston’s team-record winless streak reached 14 matches, eight of them draw.

Nkosi Burgess and Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas (5-9-7).

MONTREAL 1, UNION 1, TIE

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Quinn Sullivan scored in the 87th to give Philadelphia the tie with Montreal.

Philadelphia (8-5-8) is unbeaten in nine home matches. Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal (7-7-7) late in the first half.