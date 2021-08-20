Earthquakes beat Galaxy 2-1 in California Clásico

Jeremy Ebobisse scored in the 52nd minute and the San Jose Earthquakes got an own goal in the 71st to beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Friday night in the California Clásico.

San Jose (6-7-8) is unbeaten in six straight away matches — with two victories. Los Angeles (11-8-2) won the first two matches against San Jose this season after winning just twice in the previous 10.

Ebobisse headed in Luciano Abecasis' cross to open the scoring. Ebobisse's last goal came July 30 — while with the Portland Timbers — against the Galaxy.

Los Angeles tied it in the 65th minute when Víctor Vázquez curled a corner kick that went off goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski inside the near post.

San Jose went ahead on an own goal by Niko Hämäläine. Javier “Chofis” Lopez dribbled around his defender on the baseline and sent a pass across the goal that deflected off Hämäläine into the back of the net.