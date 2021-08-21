6 Kentucky players plead not guilty to burglary charges

Six Kentucky football players charged with first-degree burglary pleaded not guilty on Friday, with a judge scheduling a preliminary hearing for Wednesday in a case stemming from a March 6 incident at a private party.

Fayette County District Judge Joseph T. Bouvier also ordered the players to stay away from the victims and the site where the incident took place.

Wildcat players Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams are charged with burglary. Tisdale also faces a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.

Court documents obtained by The Associated Press state that the players had “a physical altercation with multiple occupants of the residence,” which left many of the occupants injured. Summonses were issued for the players.

Dressed in khaki slacks, white shirts and navy blue blazers, the players sat silently near the back of the courtroom as three attorneys representing them entered the pleas before leaving without comment. Braxton Crenshaw, one of the attorneys representing the players in the hearing, had no comment as he left with the players.

Coach Mark Stoops said Thursday the program had been aware of the matter since March. The program withheld players from team activities while a student conduct review was held and returned to activity in June based on the outcome.

“We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information,” Stoops added.

According to Lexington police, three individuals on March 6 entered a private party uninvited at a residence and were asked to leave. They became upset and threatened to return and came back a short time later with additional individuals.

They forced their way inside and one suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim, police said.

Kentucky’s athletic department said in a statement that: “The institution and athletics department take these matters very seriously. We are closely evaluating this issue before determining next steps.”