Sports

It’s done: Jamal Adams, Seahawks reportedly have a 4-year, $70M deal, loads guaranteed

The impasse has passed.

Jamal Adams and the Seahawks have agreed on a four-year contract worth $70 million with $38 million according to multiple reports, first by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Tuesday morning.

The deal makes the 25-year-old All-Pro safety the highest-paid at his position in NFL history — by plenty. Adams’ average of $17.5 million per season eclipses the previous high for a safety: $15.25 million for Denver’s Justin Simmons.

Bobby Wagner remains the Seahawks’ highest-paid defensive player, at $18 million per season. That was an important distinction to the middle linebacker and his team. Wagner has been a franchise cornerstone for a decade. Adams has been in Seattle for one year.

The agreement will end Adams’ protest of not practicing in training camp because he wanted his new contract beyond 2021 first.

His deal also justifies to the Seahawks the two first-round draft choices they sent to the New York Jets in the summer of 2020 to acquire him.

This story will be updated.

Profile Image of Gregg Bell
Gregg Bell
Gregg Bell is the Seahawks and NFL writer for The News Tribune. In January 2019 he was named the Washington state sportswriter of the year by the National Sports Media Association. He started covering the NFL in 2002 as the Oakland Raiders beat writer for The Sacramento Bee. The Ohio native began covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season of 2005. In a prior life he graduated from West Point and served as a tactical intelligence officer in the U.S. Army, so he may ask you to drop and give him 10.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

AP Sportlight

August 17, 2021 11:27 AM

National Business

Voters to decide bond question for proposed soccer stadium

August 17, 2021 11:27 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service