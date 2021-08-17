It’s done: Jamal Adams, Seahawks reportedly have a 4-year, $70M deal, loads guaranteed

The impasse has passed.

Jamal Adams and the Seahawks have agreed on a four-year contract worth $70 million with $38 million according to multiple reports, first by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Tuesday morning.

The deal makes the 25-year-old All-Pro safety the highest-paid at his position in NFL history — by plenty. Adams’ average of $17.5 million per season eclipses the previous high for a safety: $15.25 million for Denver’s Justin Simmons.

Bobby Wagner remains the Seahawks’ highest-paid defensive player, at $18 million per season. That was an important distinction to the middle linebacker and his team. Wagner has been a franchise cornerstone for a decade. Adams has been in Seattle for one year.

The agreement will end Adams’ protest of not practicing in training camp because he wanted his new contract beyond 2021 first.

His deal also justifies to the Seahawks the two first-round draft choices they sent to the New York Jets in the summer of 2020 to acquire him.

This story will be updated.