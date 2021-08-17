AP Source: 76ers, Embiid agree to $196 million, 4-year deal

The Philadelphia 76ers have kept their trust in Joel Embiid.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Embiid and the Sixers agreed on a four-year, $196 million contract extension that will take the All-Star center through the 2026-27 season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not expected to be formally announced until later Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks.

Embiid averaged of 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season and became eligible for the NBA's super-max extension. Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft, suffered a tear in his right meniscus during the playoffs. He played through the injury and has emerged as Philadelphia's franchise player.

His new deal will start in 2023-24. Embiid and the 76ers signed a $148 million, five-year extension that kicked in with the 2018-19 season.