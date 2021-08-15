Arenado homers again as Cardinals beat Royals 9-4

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado runs to first after hitting a ground-rule double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Nolan Arenado homered and drove in four runs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Saturday night.

Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs as the Cardinals earned their fifth straight win. Edmundo Sosa went 4 for 4, and Tommy Edman had two hits and two RBIs.

St. Louis broke it open when it scored four times with two out in the seventh. Goldschmidt hit a two-run single before Arenado went deep, sending a drive to left for his 24th homer.

Arenado also homered during the Cardinals' 6-0 victory Friday night.

Jon Lester (4-6) got his first win since he was acquired in a trade with Washington on July 30. The left-hander permitted one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The 37-year-old Lester went 1-3 with a 6.04 ERA in his previous six starts.

Kansas City right-hander Brad Keller (7-12) allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals put it away with three runs in the ninth against Greg Holland. Goldschmidt drove in Harrison Bader with a sacrifice fly, and Arenado added a two-run double.

The Royals started the scoring in the fourth when Michael A. Taylor singled in Andrew Benintendi. It was the first run for Kansas City in 16 innings.

The Cardinals responded with two in the fifth, capitalizing on an error by third baseman Emmanuel Rivera. Edman hit a two-run single.

STREAK BROKEN

Kansas City's Whit Merrifield played in his 422nd consecutive game, breaking the franchise record previously held by Alcides Escobar. It’s the longest active streak in major league baseball, and he has played six different positions in that stretch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: SS Paul DeJong (lower back tightness) was scratched. Sosa started in his place.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals send J.A. Happ (6-6, 6.34 ERA) to the mound for the series finale. Kris Bubic (3-5, 4.43 ERA) pitches for the Royals.