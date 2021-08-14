Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays (62-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (62-55, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (11-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (7-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +143, Blue Jays -165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Toronto will square off on Saturday.

The Mariners are 36-24 in home games in 2020. The Seattle offense has compiled a .221 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .285.

The Blue Jays are 31-28 on the road. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .616.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Steckenrider earned his fifth victory and Tom Murphy went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Adam Cimber registered his fourth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 26 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 88 RBIs and is batting .312.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.21 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (back), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).