Kaprielian scheduled to start for Oakland against Texas

Oakland Athletics (67-49, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-75, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-9, 5.46 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +176, Athletics -209; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will play on Saturday.

The Rangers are 27-30 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .366 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .480 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Athletics are 33-24 in road games. Oakland has slugged .407 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a mark of .571.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-6. Dennis Santana secured his second victory and Yohel Pozo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Cole Irvin registered his 11th loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 25 home runs and is slugging .480.

Olson leads the Athletics with 77 RBIs and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .187 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Athletics: 8-2, .281 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Josh Harrison: (quad).