Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus blows kisses to the crowd after beating her compatriot Victoria Azarenka during quarterfinal play at the women's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match.

“I’m really happy with this, it was a tough match,” Sabalenka said. ”(Azarenka) played really well. The second set was a little tricky. I’m really happy that I came back in the end of the set and won it actually.”

Azarenka was seeded eighth.

“I feel I just didn’t take my opportunities,” Azarenka said. ”It’s as simple as that.”

Sabalenka will face fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic min the semifinals. Pliskova beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0.

In the night quarterfinals, Italy’s Camila Giorgi will face Coco Gauff of the U.S, and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur will play American Jessica Pegula.