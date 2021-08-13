Greinke expected to start for the Astros against Angels

Houston Astros (68-46, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +131, Astros -151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros head to face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels are 31-28 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Astros have gone 31-23 away from home. Houston has slugged .439 this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a .525 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 9-1. Brandon Bielak earned his second victory and Kyle Tucker went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Andrew Heaney registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 67 extra base hits and is batting .265.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and has 67 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (undisclosed).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Yuli Gurriel: (neck), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).