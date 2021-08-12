Sports

New York City FC hosts Inter Miami CF, aims to prolong 5-game home win streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Inter Miami CF (4-8-4) vs. New York City FC (8-5-4)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -259, Inter Miami CF +675, Draw +383; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts Inter Miami CF looking to prolong a five-game home winning streak.

New York City FC compiled a 12-8-3 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-3-0 in home matches. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago and recorded 29 assists.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall a season ago while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Heber (injured), Talles Magno (injured), Keaton Parks.

Inter Miami CF: Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

