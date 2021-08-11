Fleming expected to start for the Rays against Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (69-44, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-50, second in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (9-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -120, Rays +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Tampa Bay will meet on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are 33-23 on their home turf. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .318, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .368.

The Rays are 34-22 in road games. Tampa Bay's lineup has 148 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 25 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-4. Andrew Kittredge notched his eighth victory and Lowe went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Matt Barnes registered his fifth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 28 home runs and is slugging .572.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 104 hits and has 52 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .259 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays: 8-2, .264 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Hirokazu Sawamura: (elbow), Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (health protocols), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (knee).