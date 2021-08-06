Sports

Fedde expected to start for the Nationals against Braves

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Washington Nationals (49-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (55-54, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.01 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.43 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -188, Nationals +162; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Washington will face off on Friday.

The Braves are 27-27 in home games in 2020. The Atlanta pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Charlie Morton leads them with a mark of 10.4.

The Nationals have gone 20-30 away from home. Washington has slugged .420 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-1. Josh Tomlin notched his third victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Atlanta. Patrick Corbin registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albies leads the Braves with 53 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Soto leads the Nationals with 102 hits and is batting .298.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Los Angeles FC visits the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action

August 06, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Philadelphia Union and the New England Revolution hit the field

August 06, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Vancouver takes on Los Angeles after Dajome’s 2-goals game

August 06, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Chicago Fire host the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

August 06, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Kamara leads DC United into matchup with Montreal after 2-goal game

August 06, 2021 12:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service