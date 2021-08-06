Sports

Kim expected to start as St. Louis hosts Kansas City

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Kansas City Royals (47-60, fourth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-55, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (8-9, 5.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -157, Royals +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Salvador Perez and the Royals will take on the Cardinals Friday.

The Cardinals are 30-24 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 117 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads them with 21, averaging one every 19.1 at-bats.

The Royals are 19-35 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .353.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 66 RBIs and is batting .264.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 45 extra base hits and 68 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Royals: 5-5, .206 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Brad Keller: (back), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Los Angeles FC visits the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action

August 06, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Philadelphia Union and the New England Revolution hit the field

August 06, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Vancouver takes on Los Angeles after Dajome’s 2-goals game

August 06, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Chicago Fire host the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

August 06, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Kamara leads DC United into matchup with Montreal after 2-goal game

August 06, 2021 12:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service