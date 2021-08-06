Sports

Brubaker scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Cincinnati

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates (41-68, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (58-51, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (8-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -214, Pirates +180; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Pittsburgh will play on Friday.

The Reds are 28-27 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .331, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .402.

The Pirates are 18-38 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .362 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .517.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-4. Sonny Gray notched his fourth victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Wil Crowe registered his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 22 home runs and is batting .273.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .517.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .206 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Ben Gamel: (undisclosed), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

